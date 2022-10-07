Zelensky denied ever calling for preventive strikes against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he did not call for NATO’s preventive strikes against Russia.

It was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in interview with BBC, informs Censor.NЕT referring to European Truth.

The Ukrainian president denied that he called for strikes against Russia, claiming that the word "kicks" he used was mistranslated into Ukrainian.

"After this translation, they (Russians) did it in their own way, as it suits them, and began to relay it in other directions... You must apply preventive "kicks", not attacks," the Head of State said, clarifying that he meant sanctions.

Zelensky considers it dangerous that Russia is beginning to "prepare its society" for a possible nuclear strike on Ukraine. "This is very dangerous. They are not ready to do it, to use (nuclear weapons). But they are starting to talk. They do not know whether they will use it or not. I think that even talking about it is dangerous," he added.

According to the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is not afraid of a nuclear strike, but "his society, his people. Because only this people can replace him, take away his power and give it to another person".

Read more: Hysteria in Russia after Zelensky’s words about NATO’s preventive strikes

It should be reminded that the day before, during a speech at the Australian Lowy Institute, Zelensky said that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance could deter Russia from using nuclear weapons by launching "preventive strikes". Russian propaganda picked up the statement and began to claim that Zelensky called on NATO to launch nuclear strikes on Russian territory. The presidential spokesman clarified that it was about the application of preventive sanctions.