54 UN member states support resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine - Kyslytsia. LIST
Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UN Serhiy Kyslytsia informed that 55 UN member states (including Ukraine) are ready to support a resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine during a vote in UN General Assembly.

He stated it on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The draft resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the UN Charter" has been submitted, and UN Member States are joining to reject this blatant attempt to destroy the Charter," he said.

Kyslytsia published a list of 55 countries (including Ukraine) that are ready to support the resolution.

"This is already an impressive figure, and it continues to grow," he concluded.

