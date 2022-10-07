Financial Times reports Starlink communication problems in Ukrainian military, Musk denies

According to Financial Times, Ukrainian troops report interruptions in functioning of Starlink communication devices in frontline. Elon Musk denies this information.

The Financial Times notes that thousands of Starlink terminals, made by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, have been purchased by the US government and crowdfunded to help Ukrainian troops control drones, receive critical intelligence and communicate with each other in areas where there are no other secure networks, as well as provide internet for Ukrainians.

According to a senior Ukrainian government official, some of these outages have led to "catastrophic" loss of communication in recent weeks. Many of them were recorded as the military broke through the front line into Russian-occupied territory, and some during the fighting. These cases have been most acute in the South, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, but have also occurred along the front line in the East, in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Another Kyiv official said that communication disruptions were widespread and led to panicked calls from the military to hotlines. Both Ukrainian officials said the problems arose when the military liberated the territory from Russian troops and crossed the front line.

Two Western officials said they were aware of the outage but declined to comment further, including on the location.

Roman Synitsyn, Coordinator of Serhiy Prytula's charitable foundation, which donates Starlink systems to the Ukrainian armed forces, believes the problem may have arisen because SpaceX is trying to prevent Russian forces from misusing Starlink. According to him, the outages occur in areas whose release "has not yet become public."

Three soldiers working on the frontline confirmed that their Starlink systems had stopped working during the fighting. However, two other Ukrainian military sources reported earlier this week that their Starlink systems are functioning in newly liberated territory East of Izyum and in Southern Kherson region.

Later, the FT article was criticized by Elon Musk:

"The article falsely claims that Starlink terminals and services have been paid for, when only a small portion has been covered. This operation has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year. As for what happens on the battlefield, that is classified information."