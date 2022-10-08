More than a million refugees from Ukraine are registered in Germany

Since beginning of full scale war more than one million refugees from Ukraine have registered in Germany.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany Nancy Faezer, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to DW.

We are talking only about officially registered Ukrainians. Now there are 1 002 763 of them. These are mostly women and children.

Faezer noted that in contrast to previous waves of refugee influx into the country, Germany is coping quite well so far. However, she noted that over time it becomes more and more difficult to accommodate new Ukrainians. "The longer the war lasts, the more difficult it is to accommodate and take care of so many refugees," the official said.

A number of German federal states have already expressed fears that they will soon reach the limit of their capacity to receive and accommodate refugees. Against this background, 12 out of 16 federal states announced in early September a temporary suspension of the reception of refugees from Ukraine due to lack of accommodation and financial resources.

Read more: 3.4 million refugees from Ukraine have received temporary protection status in Europe - UN