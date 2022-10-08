In southern direction, AFU destroyed 110 Russians, two S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers and three kamikaze drones, - OC "South"

The AFU inflicted losses on the Russians in the south of Ukraine: in particular, they destroyed two S-300 air defense systems, more than a hundred Russian soldiers, and three Iranian drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

Confirmed enemy losses are recorded at:

110 Russians;

6 tanks;

8 large-caliber howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S";

rocket salvo fire system "Hrad";

2 S-300 SAM launchers;

9 units of armored vehicles;

mortar complex "Sani";

self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona-S".

Three kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" that attacked the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and "Orlan-10" were also shot down near the village of Chervone in Beryslav direction.

Another 9 units of enemy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery, were significantly damaged.

Our aviation carried out 15 air strikes. Missile and artillery units performed more than 360 fire missions against the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, in three areas of concentration of forces and equipment, at a support point in the Beryslav district.

