421 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 790 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 8, 2022, more than 1,211 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 421 children died and more than 790 were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 405, Kharkiv - 252, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 75, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 57, Zaporizhzhia - 54, Dnipropetrovsk - 30," the message says.

Yes, on October 6 in the village of Two children, 5 and 10 years old, were blown up by a landmine in the foothills of the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. The children died from their injuries.

On October 7, a 16-year-old girl died as a result of a serious injury in the hospital of Kurakhove, the Donetsk region.

On October 7, as a result of enemy shelling of the village, A 1-year-old child was injured in Kyrpotyne.

2,608 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 313 were completely destroyed.

