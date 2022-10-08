Russian occupiers will limit sale of cereals, flour and sugar in Crimea

The occupying authorities of Crimea limited the sale of grocery products to 3 kilograms in one hand.

As Censor.NET informs, Russian mass media reported this on Telegram.

As noted, on the Crimean peninsula, the sale of grocery products is limited - a maximum of 3 kilograms in one hand.

According to Iryna Mezavtsova, Deputy Minister of Industrial Policy of Crimea, this was done to avoid artificial excitement.

The ministry clarified that food stocks in Crimea will last for 55 days.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.

