We will comment on role of SSU in "bavovna" after our final victory - spokesman of SSU, Dekhtiarenko

The official spokesman of the SSU stated that the role of the Security Service of Ukraine in the explosion on the Kerch Bridge will be commented upon after the final victory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"We do not comment on this. We will comment on the role of the SSU or any state body of Ukraine in cotton after our final victory," said spokesman of the SSU, Artem Dekhtyarenko

Read more: SSU reacted to explosion on the Crimean bridge: "It’s dawn, bridge is burning beautifully; nightingale meets SSU in Crimea"

Also remind, that on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion. According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge.