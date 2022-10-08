As result of explosions and fire on Crimean Bridge, three people died, - according to RF Investigative committee

As a result of the explosions and fire on the Crimean bridge, three people died.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Russian mass media.

"Passengers of a car driving next to an explosive truck were killed on the Crimean Bridge, the bodies of a man and a woman were lifted from the water," the message reads.

According to the department, the data of the truck driver have also been established: he is a resident of the Krasnodar Territory.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.

