Grossi plans to come to Ukraine again because of shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

As reported by Censor.NET, Rafael Grossi reported this on Twitter.

The resumption of direct shelling, hitting #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. #ZNPP must be protected. I will soon travel to 🇷🇺 Russia & again to 🇺🇦 Ukraine to agree on a protection zone. This is an imperative. https://t.co/adL9e6qJkp