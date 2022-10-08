News • War

Grossi plans to come to Ukraine again because of shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

After his visit to Russia, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi will again come to Ukraine to coordinate the protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As reported by Censor.NET, Rafael Grossi reported this on Twitter.

