Ministry of Defense of Russia appointed Surovikin as commander of joint group of troops in Ukraine

Army General Serhiy Surovikin was appointed commander of the combined group of Russian troops in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the mass media are writing about it.

For the first time, the occupying forces have a common commander.

Previously, Surovikin commanded a group of troops in the occupied part of the southern regions.

Earlier, in March 2022, Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova reported on the suspicion that was brought against Surovikin. The investigation established that the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces organized the invasion of the Russian aviation on the territory of Ukraine and the launch of missile and bomb attacks, including on civilian objects.

We will remind you that in 1987 Surovikin graduated from the Omsk Higher Command Military School, and four years later he became a battalion commander in the Taman Division.

During the putsch organized by the opponents of the then president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, who tried to save the Soviet Union from collapse, the current general of the Russian army led a column of armored vehicles that entered Moscow. Then three people died under the tracks of the tanks.

In 1995, Surovikin, then a major, was found guilty of several crimes by the Military Court of the Moscow Garrison. The future general was accused of assisting in the purchase and sale, as well as carrying firearms and ammunition without a permit. These articles of the then Criminal Code provided for up to 8 years of imprisonment, but he was sentenced to only one year of conditional imprisonment.

It is also known that in 2014, the commander of the Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Serhiy Surovikin, worked in the Rostov region, where he supervised the dispatch of tank units subordinate to him to the southeast of Ukraine.

Surovikin was appointed head of the Supreme Committee of the Supreme Soviet in November 2017.

On December 8, 2017, Surovikin was awarded the title of Hero of Russia for courage and heroism shown while performing military duty in Syria. He was awarded the Order of St. George IV degree, Courage, "For Military Merit" and a number of medals.

In 2021, the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation Surovikin was awarded the rank of Army General by Putin's decree.