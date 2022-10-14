Russians shelled Kostiantynivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk region. High-rise buildings were damaged

The night in the Donetsk region passed relatively calmly. The Russians shelled Kostiantynivka, Avdiivka, and the surrounding villages of the Ocheretyn district.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Around 01:30 a.m., the Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: 2 two-story buildings were damaged, in one of them the retaining wall was destroyed. There are no casualties. Periodic shelling of the outskirts of the villages of the Ocheretyn district continued during the night - no information about victims and destruction was received," the message says.

It is noted that in the morning there was artillery shelling of Avdiivka - shells landed in the area of high-rise buildings.

"Such "calm" nights are an exception. The Russians will continue to give nightmares to civilians until we drive them out of our land. As long as the war continues, all civilians must leave the region. Evacuation saves lives!" - Kyrylenko emphasized.