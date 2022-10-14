In 2 days, Ukrainian military shot down 4 cruise missiles from "Igla" MANPADS

Yaroslav, a soldier of the anti-aircraft missile brigade named after Hetman Pylyp Orlyk, shot down 4 cruise missiles of the occupiers with accurate shots from the "Igla" MANPADS during two days of the massive missile attack on Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the launch, there is always excitement and the most important thing is the result, because an unbeaten cruise missile can cause trouble. A sense of responsibility helps to cope with anxiety and conduct a missile launch confidently and with a cool mind. Went out, caught the target, accompanied, and pressed the trigger - the missile went out. And you quickly reload MANPADS! I disconnected the trigger, connected it to the next "pipe" and continue to work on the goals," Yaroslav told about his work.

