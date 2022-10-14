3 ships with 84 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Odesa

On October 14, three ships with Ukrainian agricultural products set sail from the ports of Odesa. They are directed to consumers in Africa and Asia

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Among them are bulkers SUPER ARSENAL, which will deliver 27,500 tons of corn to Tunisia, and SEA LUCK, which will deliver 13,500 tons of wheat to Algeria," the message states.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 7.4 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. A total of 334 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

