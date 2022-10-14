Ukraine will receive latest NASAMS air defense systems this month, - Reznikov

The latest NASAMS anti-aircraft missile complexes will help strengthen air defense. The Ukrainian military is already undergoing training on them

This was reported by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to the Minister of Defense, Ukraine will receive the first NASAMS installations this month. Also arriving in October is the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany.

Reznikov also noted that Ukraine is currently developing countermeasures against drones used by the Russians. He emphasized that several partner countries are also involved in the process of countering kamikaze drones.

