Russia has lost more than 2/3 of its high-precision missiles, - Reznikov

Currently, Russia has only a third of its missiles, which were in the arsenal of the Russian Federation before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter.

"Demilitarization of Russia. By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects in Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to hit military objects," the minister said.

As noted, before the start of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation had 900 land-based Iskander missiles, 500 sea-based Kalibr missiles, and 444 air-based cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.

According to the information from the Ministry of Defense, there are now two-thirds fewer missiles in Russian reserves than there were before the start of a full-scale war. Currently, Russia has more than 600 missiles of various types, including:

124 missiles for "Iskanders";

272 "Calibers";

213 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.

Also remind, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, 25-28% of high-precision missiles remained in the Russian Armed Forces from the number that was as of the day of the full-scale invasion of its troops into Ukraine, February 24.