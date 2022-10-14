Army does not have any problems with payment of funds, ammunition or winter uniforms, - Reznikov

In the Ukrainian army, there are no problems with the payment of funds, with ammunition or with winter uniforms.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, in the Yedyny Novyny telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have no problems with paying the soldiers, neither with ammunition nor with winter uniforms. Today, winter uniforms are already being delivered. These are hundreds of thousands of sets that are distributed directly to units on the front lines," said Reznikov.

He clarified that the units on the front line will be provided first, and then the uniform will be transferred to the rear units. Reznikov also reminded that the MoU has fully provided summer uniforms, there are more than one hundred thousand bulletproof vests and helmets in warehouses today. And the same applies to the supply of winter uniforms. "There is no reason to be nervous that someone will not have enough uniforms," ​​the Minister of Defense emphasized.

