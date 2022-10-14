No one in world has more experience than Ukrainian army - Budanov

The Russian-Ukrainian war will change many things in the military science of strategy and tactics of combat operations - depending on how the war progresses.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

He was asked how much, in his opinion, the Ukrainian servicemen will grow or have already grown in the world rankings, whether they will be able to become one of the best instructors for other armies of the world in the future, and whether Ukrainian military will enter the world textbooks on effective tactics.

"After this war, a lot of military science, battle tactics, and strategies will definitely be changed - based on how this war progressed. Undoubtedly, Ukrainian military personnel are already among the best specialists in the world, if only for the reason that this is the first after The Second World War was a completely conventional war, in which absolutely all types of weapons were used," Budanov answered.

See more: In occupied Mariupol, they are trying to recruit Ukrainian teenagers into "neo-pioneer Putin Youth", - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS

He emphasized that now no one in the world has more experience than the Ukrainian army, and "no one has any doubts" about that.

"Be that as it may, we are dealing with a rather powerful enemy. But, as we all saw, the Ukrainian army was able to resist, is moving forward, the counteroffensive is advancing, and every day our victory is getting closer and closer," added the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.