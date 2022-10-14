The IRIS-T air defense complex, which Germany handed over to Ukraine, is already operating in the southern direction.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, the modification of the IRIS-T complex, which was supplied to Ukraine by Germany, is not yet available in the world.

"And this system is already working in the Armed Forces somewhere in the southern direction," Ihnat said.

According to him, Germany should be interested in increasing the production of such systems and missiles for them.

"IRIS-T is a good system. Although it is not long-range, it is very promising and can work in the same information field with other such systems, such as NASAMS or Patriot," said the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

He added that NASAMS is a proven complex that has authority in the world, it is in service in 12 countries.

"With this complex, it may be easier to deliver it to Ukraine, because they are available, the missiles for them are in sufficient quantity in the USA," Ihnat said.

According to the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, many countries have already agreed to help with air defense.