During current day, occupiers launched 3 missile and 10 airstrikes, carried out up to 10 attacks from anti-aircraft missiles, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 10/14/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 233 days of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The aggressor continues to focus his efforts on trying to implement his plans to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, as well as to hold the captured districts of the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

The enemy does not stop striking the critical infrastructure and civilian facilities of our country. During the current day, the infrastructure and peaceful citizens of Kostyantynivka, Chumaki, Lebedynske, Zaporizhzhia, Davydiv Brid, Myrne, and Ochakiv settlements were affected. For its crimes, the enemy used cruise, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and strike unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian production. In general, during the current day, the occupiers launched three rocket and ten air strikes, and fired up to ten rocket salvo fire systems.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to provide assistance to the Russian Federation for carrying out military aggression on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, according to available information, another echelon with weapons, military equipment, and ammunition arrived from Gomel to the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea.

The enemy also shelled:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Ukrainian and Atynske settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Zelene, Starytsa, Dvorichna and Hrianikyvka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve, Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of more than fifteen settlements along the entire line of contact. In particular, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Opytne, Ivanhrad;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Opytne, Nevelske, and Mariinka settlements.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions and continues to set up positions for defense. Fired mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery on more than twenty districts of populated areas. Among them are Novosilka, Vremivka, Novopil, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Kamianske and Bilohiria.

More than thirty settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Bug region.

In the temporarily occupied city of Kherson, the occupiers seized 13 out of 15 barge-type watercraft for transporting personnel and equipment across the Dnipro River from the local riverport.

According to detailed information, the destruction of a significant number of enemy personnel in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, as a result of the effective actions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Khlibodarivka of the Donetsk region, Tokmak of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Tokarivka of the Kherson region, the occupiers lost up to 150 people dead and about 100 wounded. 3 S-300 complexes and up to 10 units of other weapons and military equipment were also destroyed.

According to preliminary information, in the area of ​​the railway station in the city of Anthratsyt, Luhansk region, our soldiers destroyed a significant part of the enemy's weapons and military equipment transported by rail. The number and nature of injuries are being clarified.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made thirteen strikes. It has been confirmed that twelve areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, have been destroyed. Missile troops and artillery hit three control points, eight areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and three ammunition depots.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.