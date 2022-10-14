Occupiers issued order on procedure for evacuating museums from Crimea, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupation authorities issued an order specifying the procedure for evacuating museums on the territory of Crimea.

This is stated in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On the temporarily occupied territory of the Ukrainian Crimea, the occupying authorities issued an order, which determined the procedure for evacuating museums. In particular, plans for internal (within the occupied region) and external (to the territory of the Russian Federation) evacuation were approved for the museums of the temporarily occupied region. The priority evacuation is subject to exhibits, which have the greatest material value," the General Staff reported.

