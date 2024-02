Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov convinced Ukrainians that Starlink terminals will work stably despite everything.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Starlink terminals have worked, are working and will continue to work. Don't worry!" he wrote.

Read more: Musk on termination of Starlink financing in Ukraine: We follow recommendations of Ambassador Melnyk