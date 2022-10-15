Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 13 settlements in Donetsk region, - General Staff

The Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Donetsk region. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ivanhrad, Spirne, Nevelske, Mariinka, Bilohorivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 15 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and thirty-fourth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The aggressor continues to focus his efforts on attempts to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, as well as holding captured districts of the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

The enemy does not stop striking our country's critical infrastructure and civilian facilities. During the past day, the infrastructure and civilians of Kharkiv, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Chumaky, Lebedynske, Zaporizhzhia, Davydiv Brid, and Myrne were affected. The Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Ochakiv were hit by Iranian attack UAVs. Our defenders managed to knock down six out of nine.

The enemy continues to use winged, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs for their crimes.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched six rockets and thirty air strikes carried out forty-eight attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

Read more: Last day, 3 enemy control points, 5 manpower concentration areas, and 2 ammunition warehouses were hit, - General Staff

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from rocket artillery, in the area of Rozhkovychi settlement of the Sumy region. The occupiers also conducted reconnaissance in the area of Bleshnia, Chernihiv region, using UAV, which was shot down;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsa, and Dvorichne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyshneve, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zarichne, Kovalivka, Makiivka, Nadia, Novovodiane, Olhivka, Pershotravneve, Rozdolivka, Tabaivka, Terny, and Yampolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Odradivka, Zelenopillia, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and New York;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Kamianka, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Krasnohorivka settlements.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions and continued to engineer defensive lines and positions. Fired mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery on more than twenty districts of populated areas. Among them are Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Zolota Niva, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Mykilske and Novodanilivka.

More than thirty settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction.

According to available information, a large number of wounded people are being admitted to medical facilities in temporarily occupied territories. So, in one of the hospitals in the city of Donetsk, about 100 wounded people arrived this week. Hospitals are overcrowded in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region. According to information from local residents, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds. Due to the low quality of medical care and the refusal of the command of the Russian occupying forces to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, the mortality rate among them exceeds 50%.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 18 occupiers, 2 "Hrad", warehouse with ammunition, - OC "South"

According to the updated information, the destruction of the enemy's personnel and equipment in the previous days in the Zaporizhzhia region was confirmed. Thus, as a result of the effective actions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Orihiv, Kinski Rozdory, and Tokmak, about 100 occupiers were injured. Among them, more than 25 have just been mobilized. 4 S-300 complexes were destroyed in the area of Berdyansk.

The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Donetsk region. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ivanhrad, Spirne, Nevelske, Mariinka, Bilohorivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out about thirty strikes. It was confirmed that twenty-five areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were destroyed. In addition, our air defense units shot down nine UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery struck four control points, fifteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, twelve warehouses with ammunition, one artillery installation, and twenty other important targets during the day.