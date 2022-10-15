Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman announced the allocation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of $400 million

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the official SPA news agency on Saturday following the results of his telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The crown prince emphasized "the Kingdom's position to support anything that will contribute to de-escalation and the Kingdom's readiness to continue mediation efforts," the SPA said.

In turn, Zelensky congratulated the heir on his appointment as prime minister last month, and also thanked him for Riyadh's vote at the UN General Assembly along with 142 other countries for the resolution on non-recognition of pseudo-referendums in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

Ibn Salman emphasized that the vote for the resolution stems from his commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as his commitment to respect for state sovereignty and the principles of good neighborliness and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The President of Ukraine stated that the two leaders agreed to work on the liberation of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russian troops.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince was reportedly instrumental in mediation efforts in September that successfully led to the release of ten prisoners of war, including two Americans.