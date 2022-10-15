Russia wants to convert Belarusian Su-25 aircraft for nuclear weapons

Russia will transfer to Belarus dual-equipped Iskander-M complexes and convert some of the Belarusian Su-25 aircraft to the technical ability to carry nuclear weapons.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Russian delegation at the meeting of the first committee of the UN General Assembly Kostyantyn Vorontsov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

"At this stage, we are talking exclusively about the transfer to the Republic of Belarus of the Iskander-M complexes with dual equipment with missiles in conventional equipment, as well as providing some of the Belarusian Su-25 aircraft with the technical ability to carry nuclear weapons. At the same time, the transfer to Belarus of technologies for converting aircraft to carry nuclear weapons is not is expected," said the Russian diplomat.

According to him, the reason for this decision is "advancement of NATO's nuclear infrastructure to the east".

See more: Consequences of enemy missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

"In particular, the same Poland has been declaring its desire to fully participate in joint nuclear missions for several years. Recently, Warsaw's activity in this direction has increased dramatically. This was certainly taken into account by Russia and Belarus when considering the issue of countermeasures," Vorontsov said.

At the same time, he added that currently "there are no plans to physically equip Belarusian systems with nuclear warheads, nor to move such warheads through Belarusian territory."