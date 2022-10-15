There is currently no threat of land invasion of Russian Federation on Sumy region, - Zhivytsky

There are no strike groups or battalion-tactical groups of the Russian army that could try to break through the border in the Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhivytsky, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, stated this on Espreso, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, from a military point of view, there are no threats of a land invasion. There are no strike groups or battalion-tactical groups that could try to break through the border of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. No one knows what will happen in a few months - with those mobilized who will undergo training", - he noted.

According to Zhyvytsky, as of today, the military is performing its tasks perfectly and all authorities contribute to the strengthening of defense capabilities.

"Setting up borders, firing positions and other engineering barriers. In order to prevent the breakthrough of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine through the Sumy region," the head of the RMA concluded.

We will remind, as of October 14, the Ukrainian military liberated 1,620 settlements. 1,024 settlements were deoccupied in Sumy region, 1,147 in Zaporizhzhia, and 1,804 in Mykolaiv region. The Ukrainian military liberated 75 settlements in Kherson region.