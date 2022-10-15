Troops of Russian Federation fired mortars and artillery at border of Chernihiv region

On Saturday, the Russian army once again shelled the border territories of the Chernihiv region, using artillery and mortars.

This was announced by the "North" operational command on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers once again shelled the border areas of Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars.

From 11:35 to 12:35, 7 rounds, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, and 15 rounds, presumably from barrel artillery, were recorded in the Senkivka area.

Watch more: Armed Forces captured seven Russians who fought in Syria. VIDEO

From 12:30 to 13:30, information was received about 9 arrivals, probably from barrel artillery, in the Hasychivka district.

There were no losses among personnel and equipment. Information about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure is being clarified," the message says.