Russian occupiers are taking children from Enerhodar to Russian Federation, - Mayor Orlov

The occupiers take children from the temporarily captured Enerhodar "on vacation" to the Krasnodar region, Russian Federation.

This was announced on Telegram by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the significant aggravation of the situation at the front, in particular in the Kherson direction, today the occupiers and collaborators of Enerhodar send children "on vacation" to the Krasnodar region in the Russian Federation.

And one can only guess what is going on in the minds of those parents who, during a full-scale war, are ready to part with their children, and by their own hand send them not just to the unknown, but to a terrorist country.

How can you be sure that your children will return home? After all, at any moment the front line in the Kherson, and then in the Zaporizhzhia directions can be cut. And it will definitely happen. And intense battles will simply block all ways back. And, trusting the lives of your children to terrorists, you should think at least a little about the possible consequences," he said.

