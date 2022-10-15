Russian troops shell liberated villages in Luhansk region. They simply wipe them off face of earth, - Haidai

Russian troops destroy all large buildings in liberated villages of Luhansk region to prevent Ukrainian servicemen from settling there.

Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai said this on the air of the telethon "United News".

"We will not talk about new liberated settlements in Luhansk region yet, we will wait for information from the General Staff. As for those that have already been named, unfortunately, it is impossible to return there, because there are three conditional waves to be held there: liberation, clearing and then demining. There are a lot of mines and Russian troops are shelling these settlements. They simply demolish them, wipe them off the face of the earth.

He stressed that the invaders, who were in these villages until recently, clearly understand how many civilians are left there and where they are exactly.

"Just yesterday, a school was completely destroyed in one of the villages. It was not suitable for living, staying of the military, but still they basically destroyed it. They are now shooting at all more or less large houses, administrative or other buildings in order to make it impossible for our military to be located there," informed the head of the Joint Forces Operation.

Despite the massive shelling, the enemy is no longer capable of a large-scale breakthrough, said Haidai.

"We can say that the occupants started to get tired, the main combat units have been knocked out for 7 months. Those mobilized who are coming now are a huge number of people, but they are not experienced military. The only thing they can do is to create constant counterattacks to make our military tired, but to make a breakthrough along the front line - no, they are not capable of it, they are not well-coordinated combat units," said the head of the OVA.

According to Haidai, in the occupied territories the invaders are forcing people to leave the first line near the front.

"And this is not for the sake of the safety of the residents, but to prevent the locals from helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suggesting the location of warehouses, barracks or command centers," the head of the OVA noted.

According to him, local collaborators have repeatedly tried to leave for Russia through Troitske, but they are not allowed to leave.

"That makes us very happy. They were turned around and told: go, defend your "LNR", - said Haidai.