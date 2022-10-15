EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran’s drone supplies to Russia and potential sanctions on October 17 - Reuters

During October 17 meeting, EU foreign ministers will discuss Iran’s transfer of drones to Russia and may agree on new sanctions related to such actions.

It was reported to Reuters by two diplomats, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The use of drones in Ukraine has been analyzed and is on the agenda, diplomats said, referring to preparatory meetings for the ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

The diplomats said that although new sanctions will not be introduced on Monday, a political agreement on them could be reached.

The European Union intends to ban travel and freeze the assets of some 15 Iranians involved in the crackdown on demonstrations that began last month after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

France and Germany, parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have made it clear that they believe new sanctions are needed over the drones used by Russia and that the transfer of the drones should be considered a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 approved the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, which limited Tehran's uranium enrichment activities, making it more difficult for Iran to develop nuclear weapons, while lifting international sanctions.

The EU spokesman said foreign ministers would discuss Iran on Monday, but declined to comment on whether Iranian drones or sanctions on drone transfers would be on the agenda.

"It will be considered, but there will be no sanctions for now," one of the diplomats said.

France's Foreign Ministry said it will consult with its EU partners on how to respond to the use of drones, and for the first time linked possible deliveries to Iran to a UN Security Council resolution, saying such actions violate it.

According to the resolution, the arms embargo on Iran was in effect until October 2020. Despite US efforts under former President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the deal in 2018, the Security Council did not extend the embargo, allowing Iran to resume arms exports.

However, the resolution still contains restrictions on missiles and related technologies that are valid until October 2023 and cover the export and procurement of advanced military systems.

The diplomatic source said that the drones in question fall under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), an informal political agreement among some 35 states to limit the proliferation of missiles, missile technology and drones whose sale contravenes the resolution.

The resolution does not mention the MTCR, but refers to a letter from the United States to the Security Council on the MTCR, dated the day after the nuclear deal. Iran is not a party to the MTCR, but Russia is.

On September 9, the United States imposed sanctions on an Iranian company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport Iranian drones to Russia, as well as three other companies it said were involved in the production of Iranian drones.