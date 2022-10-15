Ukrainians raised UAH 150 million for "Shahed Catchers" in less than two days. VIDEO

In less than two days, Ukrainians have raised UAH 150 million for "Shahed Catchers" - anti-drone systems that will help destroy enemy UAVs.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"UAH 150 million for a powerful anti-drone system was raised by monobank, Lachen and UNITED24 in less than two days. People, you are just incredible!

The goal was to raise 100 million, but thanks to your cosmic support, monobank raised half as much. Thank you for each donation.

1000 exclusive bracelets from the last pre-war batch of Azovstal with the inscription "I believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine", 100 of which were personally signed by Valeriy Zaluzhny, will be raffled soon. The results will be published by Oleg Gorokhovsky in his Telegram channel (https://t.me/OGoMono) "OGO" tomorrow at 17:00.

Thanks again to everyone who donated. Thanks to you, Iranian Shaheds will soon fall more often, and the country's critical infrastructure will be more secure!" - Fedorov said.