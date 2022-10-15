Rape is Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine, - UN Secretary General’s Special Representative Patten

Sexual violation committed by Russian military in Ukraine is part of Russia’s "military strategy".

This was stated by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

Responding to the question whether rape is used as a military weapon in the war in Ukraine, Patten said: "There is every indication of that."

"When women are held for days and raped, when they start raping little boys and men, when you see genital mutilation, when you hear women testify about Russian soldiers carrying Viagra, this is clearly a military strategy.... And when victims tell what was said (by the Russian military - Ed.) during the rape, this is clearly a deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victim," the UN representative said.

According to her, according to the collected evidence, the age of sexual violence victims ranges from 4 to 82 years. The victims are mostly women and girls, but the invaders also rape men and boys.