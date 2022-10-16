"This day has come, we are buying Girkin" - bloggers raised $50 thousand for capturing Russian war criminal

Volunteer activist Serhiy Sternenko, leader of band "Antytila" Taras Topolya, head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky and military serviceman Valeriy Markus promised $50 thousand to one who will capture terrorist-propagandist Ihor Girkin

As informsCensor.NЕТ, it was stated by them in social media.

A photo of him in military uniform was published in Girkin's telegram.

See more: Terrorist Girkin went to war in Ukraine, but was detained in occupied Crimea, - Russian channels. PHOTOS

Volunteer Serhiy Sternenko reacted to the information that Girkin went to fight as part of a volunteer battalion. The activist promised $ 10 thousand from his own savings to the one who will take Girkin prisoner.

The leader of the band "Antytila" Serhiy Topolya decided to double the price for Girkin and joined Sternenko's offer.

"I will add another $ 10 thousand of my own savings, who will take Girkin alive. He still has to testify on the "Boeing"," - Topolya wrote.

After that, the Chief Sergeant of the 47th assault regiment Valeriy Markus joined the flash mob. The price rose to $ 30 thousand.

After 22:00 the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai and tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky decided to join the flashmob. The amount has grown to $50 thousand.