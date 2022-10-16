News • War

Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. "City administration" is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

36 99684
Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. It is reported that jewelry was hit in the premises of the city administration.

Telegram channels actively reported on this at first. Currently, information about the damage to the building is confirmed by RIA-News, Censor.NET informs.

"The building of the city administration of Donetsk was damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops," the propaganda agency notes, referring to the representation of the so-called "DPR" in the JCCC.

Meanwhile, the corresponding video will spread on the network.

Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. City administration is on fire 01
Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. City administration is on fire 02
Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. City administration is on fire 03
Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. City administration is on fire 04

TOP news

all news