Russia probably signed contract with Iran for supply of "Arash-2" drones, - ISW

Russia could agree with Iran on the delivery of "Arash-2" drones.

This is stated in the summary of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, so far the only evidence of such an agreement are Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, which refer to unnamed Iranian sources.

In September, the commander of Iran's ground forces, Brigadier General Kiomars Heydari, said that the "Arash-2" drones allegedly have unique long-range capabilities and could attack Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa from bases in Iran. However, ISW doubts that Russian forces will be able to use the Arash-2 with greater effectiveness than they use the "Shahed-136".

Read more: AFU shoot down 85-90% of Iranian kamikaze drones, - Danilov