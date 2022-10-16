Iran is going to give Russia ballistic missiles for war against Ukraine, - Washington Post

The American newspaper The Washington Post said that Iran is going to transfer surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine. This was the conclusion reached by the intelligence of one of the states allied to the United States, two American officials told the publication.

The first batch of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles is already being prepared at factories in Iran. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 km, respectively.

Iran has one of the largest and most diverse arsenals of short- and medium-range missiles in the Middle East.

"The latest versions of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar are considered both powerful and quite accurate at relatively short distances. Some models are equipped with electro-optical guidance systems that allow missile operators to guide them during final approach to the target," WP writes.

Previously, Iran had already transferred such missiles to war zones, in particular to the Houthi fighters in Yemen. Houthi forces have used Iranian missiles to attack oil refineries and other civilian targets in neighboring Gulf countries.