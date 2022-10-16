Putin’s regime is even more isolated and closed than Soviet regime - Obama

Former US President Barack Obama has said that communication between the White House and the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin is weaker than it was between US and Soviet leaders during the Cold War.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In an interview on the Pod Save America podcast, Obama said that even during some of the tense moments of the Cold War, there was a sense that both sides could pick up the phone and work through diplomatic channels, "sending clear signals."

"I think we are now dealing with a type of Russian regime that is actually even more centralized, even more, isolated and closed. Putin has consolidated the decision-making process to a degree that we have not seen even in Soviet times," he said.

