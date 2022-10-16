Russia has fallen into zugzwang: every move only worsens situation, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that the war for Russia has entered the stage of strategic zugswang.

He writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Danilov listed 5 steps taken by the Russians under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which only strengthened Ukraine.

Thus, the mobilization announced in Russia, according to him, led to the flight abroad of 500,000 men and, in his opinion, became a powerful factor of political destabilization in Russia.

Almost the whole world opposed the attempt to annex Ukrainian territories, and 143 countries condemned Russia's actions; a massive missile attack launched the process of creating a new air defense system of Ukraine; and nuclear blackmail consolidated NATO and threatens Russia with the loss of its last influential partners - India and China, Danilov said.

"And the most important thing is an aggressive war, launched with the aim of destroying Ukraine, in order to form a single political Ukrainian nation, the forces of which are growing, while the unity of the Russian pseudo-federation is melting and entering the stage of semi-disintegration," Danilov concluded.