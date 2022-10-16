Almost 9,000 Russian troops will arrive in Belarus as part of deployment of joint group, - Ministry of Defense of Republic of Belarus

About 9,000 Russian servicemen will arrive in Belarus as part of the deployment of a joint group of troops.

This was reported by the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Assistant Minister Valery Revenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

According to him, the first echelons with Russian servicemen began to arrive in Belarus.

"The redeployment will take several days. The total number will be a little less than 9,000 people," said Ravenko.

See more: Kherson partisans are asking residents of 14 villages to evacuate to left bank of Dnipro. PHOTOS

According to Revenko, more detailed information will be provided at a briefing for military attachés on Monday, October 17.

As reported, on October 10, Oleksandr Lukashenko announced that he had agreed with the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the deployment of a joint regional grouping of troops "in connection with the escalation on the western borders of the Union State."