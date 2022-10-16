Statements by Russian military about "combat successes" in Bakhmut region are untrue - Armed Forces of Russian Federation

The Russian invaders exert informational and psychological pressure, talking about "successes" in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"For several days in a row, Russian troops have been trying to take Bakhmut. For them, it is like a "Brest fortress". For several days in a row, they have been conducting their information operation that a number of settlements near Bakhmut have already been "taken" - this is not true. There very heavy fighting is going on, the enemy has concentrated its most powerful forces there. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding the blow there and are not allowing it to go any further," the spokesman assured.

According to him, the information about the "counteroffensive" of the Russians on the Lyman is also not true. Although the enemy tries to show the opposite.

Read more: NATO has de facto entered Ukrainian conflict, - Peskov

"Actually, they are building defensive positions in the area of ​​Kreminna, Svatove. Moreover, they brag in their publications that they are building the so-called "Putin's line", filmed from a quadcopter, from several positions, edited. They said that they are ready not to let the Ukrainian army through, and not a step back. And I think that this is also an element of information influence on us. But our headquarters will take into account all operational information when planning the next actions. I do not think that the enemy will outplay us in this direction," Cherevaty said.