Russians use Crimea to hold kidnapped people, - Tasheva

The Russian aggressors use Crimea as a rear base for transporting valuables and keeping kidnapped people from the occupied territories of Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Tamila Tasheva on the air of the national telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"After the full-scale invasion, the Crimean peninsula began to be used for the occupation of new territories, in fact, the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, for the export of grain, any property and food. In addition, Crimea is a rear base for the Russian Federation. During all these months of the great war, they (the Russian invaders. - Ed.) carried it out. People were kidnapped from the territory of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, then forcibly transported to the territory of Crimea. Some of these people died, or they are still in places of detention, places of deprivation of liberty, in particular in the first Simferopol pre-trial detention center." - informed Tasheva.

According to her, she currently has information about the abduction of Kherson activists, or at that time territorial defense activists.

"One can remember Denys Myronov, who was kidnapped in Kherson. He represented the Kherson Teroboron, and then he was brought to Sevastopol after numerous tortures. He died there after being injured and not being given timely medical aid in places of detention in the Kherson region," the post-representative noted.

Tasheva added that the Russians use the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region as a resource base for Crimea. After all, the invaders turned the peninsula into a huge military base where the Russian military is stationed.