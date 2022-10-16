Time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid, - Minister of Israel Shai

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Nachman Shai, advocated his country’s provision of military aid to Ukraine.

"This morning it became known that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia. There is no longer any doubt as to what position Israel should take in this bloody conflict. It is time for Ukraine to receive military assistance, as provided by the United States and NATO countries," Shai said, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

On October 16, The Washington Post, citing US and allied security officials, reported that Iran is increasing its commitment to supply Russia with weapons for the war against Ukraine and is ready to hand over not only drones, but also surface-to-surface missiles.

On September 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he was shocked by the lack of aid to Ukraine from Israel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.