Markarova asks U.S. to speed up not only delivery, but also process of ordering air defense systems.
She announced this on Sunday during a live broadcast on the TV channel CBS News, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"Unfortunately, these systems are hard to produce, and they are not ready yet ... But we are doing our best and asking our partners to do everything possible to speed up not only the delivery, but also the process of ordering the systems," said the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Washington.
She stressed that it is imperative to shield as many Ukrainian settlements as possible from Russian missiles, from which civilians, including children, suffer.
Markarova stressed that anything can be expected from Putin despite his statements, especially since the mobilization deployed in Russia in recent weeks has been a failure because it has not brought him any advantages.