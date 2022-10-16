Ukrainian Armed Forces substantially increased exchange fund - Zelensky

The hottest spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut, at the same time, in the south, the Armed Forces destroyed enemy equipment, and during the offensive, the exchange fund was significantly replenished.

This was stated during video appeal on October 16 by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NEТ.

"The situation at the front lines has not changed significantly over the past 24 hours. The key hot spots in Donbass are Soledar and Bakhmut, where very heavy fighting continues. Against our forces, the occupiers threw everyone they could, including 2 thousand "convicts" - they are among the mercenaries there.

And these are "convicts" with long sentences for serious crimes. They are kept at the front not only by money, but also by the promise of amnesty.

That is how the Russian government sponsors terror - it searches for murderers in prisons and promises them freedom if they kill again. Is anyone in the world still questioning whether Russia should be officially recognized as a terrorist state? I don't think so.

I thank all our soldiers who are heroically holding their positions near Bakhmut, and near Soledar, and in all other directions, where military clashes are currently ongoing - in the east, in the south of the country.

Today, I especially want to recognize in the Southern direction the 60th Ingulets Infantry Brigade, the 17th Separate Kryvyi Rih Tank Brigade named after Kostyantyn Pestushka, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade and the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk for coordinated actions in the Kherson direction and effective destruction of enemy equipment. I thank you, warriors!

I also thank the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade for successfully protecting our skies from Iranian drones and Russian aircraft.

Separately, I would like to note today those divisions that provided us with a result in replenishing the exchange fund. This is extremely important: anyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes.

I thank the 54th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion named after Mykhailo Tysha, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade and the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, who during the offensive significantly increased our ability to return Ukrainians home.

We remember our people who are detained in Russia. We must liberate them, and we must liberate them all, leaving none to the enemy. But for this, we need to capture the occupiers - as many as possible," Zelensky said.