War in Ukraine could increase number of countries in world starving by 70 million people - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement on the occasion of World Food Day in which he emphasized that "food systems and global food security are at a critical juncture."

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Radio Svoboda.

Blinken noted that at the beginning of 2022, more than 190 million people will be in acute food insecurity. A war in Ukraine could add another 70 million people to that number.

The Secretary of State noted that conflicts are causing unthinkable hunger, and violence is making it impossible for those most in need to access food.

"The combined effects of the global pandemic, increasing pressures of the climate crisis, high energy and fertilizer prices, and armed conflicts, including Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, have disrupted production and supply chains and led to a sharp decline in global food security, especially for the most vulnerable," Blinken said in a statement posted on the State Department's website.

Earlier this year, the U.S. chaired the UN Food Security Summit, which adopted the Roadmap for Global Food Security. More than 100 countries supported the initiative, which contains seven steps, including increasing fertilizer production and investing in climate-resilient agriculture.

At the UN General Assembly last month, President Joe Biden announced more than $2.9 billion in new aid to tackle global food insecurity, on top of the $6.9 billion already committed this year in support of global food security.