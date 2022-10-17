11 kamikaze drones destroyed in one hour on evening of October 16 in southern direction, - Air Force

The command of the Air Forces of Ukraine released information on the number of destroyed kamiikaze drones on the evening of October 16.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Facebook by Air Force Command.

The message states: "In the south of Ukraine, another attack by kamikaze drones "Shahed-136". And again the impeccable work of our anti-aircraft defense, in particular the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command "South" and subordinate units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within an hour - from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on October 16, Air Force soldiers destroyed 9 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones.

In addition, there is also good news from the Air Defense Forces of other components of the Defense Forces. Units of the National Guard and the State Border Service of Ukraine destroyed one "shahed" each.

Read more: Air Defense Forces shot down two kamikaze drones over Mykolaiv Region - Kim