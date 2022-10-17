In southern direction, AFU destroyed at least 50 occupiers, "Tor" air defense system and EW station, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the enemy anti-aircraft missile complex "Tor" and at least 50 Russian soldiers in the south.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"The loss of at least 50 anti-aircraft guns, two tanks, three large-caliber howitzers of the "Msta" type and a "Giatsint" type gun, a self-propelled artillery installation, a mortar, an anti-aircraft missile complex "Tor", a radio-electronic warfare station, three units of auto-armored vehicles was ensured. The "Hrad" rocket salvo system and three units of engineering and armored vehicles were damaged. The rest of the results are being investigated," the message reads.

In addition, it is reported that the Defense Forces carried out 15 airstrikes and 230 fire missions against the enemy in the areas of the concentration of forces and equipment that were still alive at that time, on strong points and air defense means.

Read more: During October 16, defense forces continued to restrain enemy. Command post of Russians was destroyed by rocket attack, - General Staff