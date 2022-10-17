AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 9 settlements in Donetsk region, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Torske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 17 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and thirty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on trying to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment for defensive positions and lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

Over the past day, the enemy launched two missiles and twenty-six air strikes, launched more than eighty attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than twenty settlements were hit by the enemy. In particular, Bilopillia in the Sumy region, Sloviansk, Pavlivka, and Novosilka in the Donetsk region, Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Pravdyne and Bilohirka in the Kherson region. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv with fifteen kamikaze drones, eleven of them were shot down by our defenders.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation remains unchanged. The threat of missiles and airstrikes, as well as the use of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, remains.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Shevchenko district of Kyiv with drones, non-residential building is on fire, several residential buildings are damaged (updated)

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Veterynarne, Visoka Yaruha, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatishche, Dvorichne, Zelene, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne and Ohirtseve settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve settlements of the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka and Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region and Zarichne, Terny, Torske and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and rocket artillery in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Belohorivka, Vesele, Opytne, Soledar, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Berdychy, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired artillery of various types in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar, and Paraskoviivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the South Buh region, more than twenty-five settlements along the contact line suffered fire damage. In particular, Nikopol and Novokamyanka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ternovi Pody, Partyzanske, Shyroke in the Mykolaiv region, and Myrne in the Kherson region.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed at least 50 occupiers, "Tor" air defense system and EW station, - OC "South"

The occupiers are trying to replenish their losses in manpower and massively mobilize men in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, according to the available information, in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region, employees of communal services were forcibly registered for military service under Russian legislation and conducted a so-called medical examination. According to his results, all were found to be suitable for military service.

It was confirmed that the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment had been destroyed in the previous days. As a result of accurate strikes by the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered the following losses in the populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region: Molochansk - up to 40 wounded, Kamianka-Dniprovska - 5 units of weapons and military equipment and about 25 wounded, Enerhodar - up to 20 wounded, Orihiv and Huliaipole - up to 5 units of weapons and military equipment and up to 50 wounded, Polohy - about 7 units of military equipment and up to 30 wounded. The information is being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Torske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

Air Defense Forces have carried out more than thirty strikes in the past 24 hours. It has been confirmed that twenty-five areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as six positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, have been hit. Also, our air defense units shot down fifteen enemy UAVs.

Missile forces and artillery hit two control points, one anti-aircraft defense position, and one ammunition warehouse over the past day.