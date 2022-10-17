Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: Russian missile hit energy infrastructure facility, more than 30 enemy shells flew in Nikopol district

The occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region all night long with rockets, "Hrads" and heavy artillery

This was reported by the head of the RMA Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians attacked the area all night long with rockets, "Hrads", and heavy artillery.

Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces. One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services work at the place of arrival.

Russian occupying forces covered the Nikopol district with fire from "Hrad" and heavy artillery. More than 30 enemy shells flew there.

Houses were damaged in Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka districts. Preliminarily, people were not injured," the message reads.

