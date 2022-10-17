Enemy hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. There is possibility of repeated attacks, - RMA
4 4722
The Ruscists once again attacked Zaporizhzhia.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Attention! At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center. Fortunately, the occupier did not achieve his goal: there were no destructions or casualties. There is a possibility of repeated attacks. Let's follow the safety rules," the message reads.